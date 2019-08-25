Depression off North Carolina coast likely to develop into cyclone

A depression on the Atlantic Coast has a 70% chance of developing into a cyclone by Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the elongated low pressure area about 350 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. A tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form as the system moves slowly northeastward, according to a bulletin from the center.
The National Hurricane Center was monitoring a disturbance Saturday, near the Upper Texas and Southwestern Louisiana coasts, with a 10% chance of development within 48 hours.
"All that is left of that is a very dispersed area of showers and thunderstorms," said Matt Ziebell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It is mostly just a rain maker for the Texas Coast on up into Louisiana."
Hurricane season runs from June to November, but historically, 95% of hurricanes form between August and October.
About two weeks ago, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association said more hurricanes are likely to form this season than initially predicted in May because of El Nino dissipating. Gary Bell, NOAA's lead hurricane season forecaster, predicted there will be 10-17 named storms this season, five to nine of which will become hurricanes and two to four that will become major hurricanes.
Several Eastern Caribbean islands are preparing for tropical storm Dorian. The storm was moving west at 14 mph Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for multiple islands, including St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
