Deputies arrested Lazaro Lerma, 19, of Edinburg, on suspicion of smuggling persons.
Lerma remained jailed Tuesday with bond set at $40,000.
Lerma was one of eight people held in the Victoria County Jail Tuesday on a charge of smuggling persons.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with an accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a resisting arrest, search or transportation case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 units and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious injury.
- VICTORIA —A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Austin man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering between $2,500-$30,000, and on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.