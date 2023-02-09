Oohs and aahhs filled the Victoria Public Library’s Bronte Room as special guest Joseph the Tortoise took center stage. A group of nervous yet eager children formed a line to pet Joseph’s shell.
Kaidyn Migel, 10, was expecting the tortoise to resemble a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Despite not meeting that expectation, he was still pretty impressed with what he saw.
The library hosted their monthly Learning Lab Thursday afternoon in downtown Victoria. These labs help provide educational opportunities for children and encourage them to learn about the world around them.
More than 40 people attended the lab to catch a peek of the tortoise.
During the event, library assistant Susan Yoder brought in Joseph, her pet desert tortoise, as a special guest. Yoder discussed desert tortoises’ life span, size and diet.
Yoder acquired Joseph at a reptile convention back when she was living in Austin.
Desert tortoises aren’t like the average pet. They can live up to a hundred years, and Joseph is currently 9 years old, so he has many decades-worth of living to go.
“They told me he would live 100 years, and they told me that he would get very big, and that was about all I knew,” Yoder said.
As of Thursday, Joseph was still about as big as a decently-sized watermelon or human baby.
“Since then, I’ve done a lot of research. I’ve learned a lot about them and how they’re being bred for commercial purposes and what’s required to take care of them,” Yoder said.
Despite the long life span and his potential to grow, Yoder said Joseph actually is fairly low maintenance.
During his first few years of life, he required calcium supplements for shell growth and UVB lighting for temperature.
Now, he freely roams around Yoder’s rural property near Tivoli, peacefully coexisting with her cats, dogs and chickens, eating hay and grass at his leisure.
At the library, children asked questions about tortoises, and any time Joseph took a bite of lettuce or took a step, they looked on with astonishment. They also got a chance to pet Joseph with Yoder guiding them.
Parents like Rebecca Ochoa saw the event as an opportunity to get her two young children out of the house and learn something new.
“It was really cool learning about the (tortoise) with my kids and being able to pet it,” Ochoa said.
At the end of the lab, children received tortoise-related arts and crafts to do at home.
Since taking care of desert tortoises can be a century-long commitment, Yoder prepares for her children and possibly her grandchildren to inherit Joseph and take care of him. She wants to educate people who are curious about tortoises but also make them aware of the dedication it requires.
“If you do get a pet (tortoise), understand the commitment because a lot of people don’t realize that when they jump into these things,” Yoder said. “As a result, rescues are being overwhelmed with tortoises at this point in time.”