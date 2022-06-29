DeTar Healthcare System is hosting a preview of its new cancer center at 4 p.m Thursday in the lobby of DeTar Medical Plaza, 601 E. San Antonio St.
The event will be from 4-6 p.m. with guests instructed to arrive at 3:45 p.m. Guests are asked to observe social distancing and mask guidelines, according to a news release.
The cancer center has been under construction since January, and hospital officials decided not to hold a traditional groundbreaking due to concerns of increased levels of COVID-19 in the community at the time, according to the release.
The event will show a sneak peek of what is to come from the construction project, as well. It also will showcase the recently finished radiation therapy vault, which is a major milestone for the project, according to the release.
The 12,000-square-foot cancer center will encompass the first floor of the medical office building, which has been expanded to accommodate space for infusions, treatment rooms, positron emission tomography, CT scanning and radiation therapy to help physicians diagnose and treat their patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.