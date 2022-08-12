DeTar Medical Group hired a new primary care physician Aug.4.
Dr. Brian Contreras, a board-certified family medicine physician, joins Dr. Daniel Espinosa in the office located at 605 E. San Antonio St., Suite 330E, on the DeTar Hospital Navarro campus in Victoria.
Contreras, originally from Ecuador, grew up in Florida and attended medical school at the University of Illinois in Chicago, according to a news release. He completed his family residency at DeTar Family Medicine Residency, which is affiliated with the Texas A&M University School of Medicine.
“We are extremely pleased that Dr. Contreras has chosen to continue his career with the DeTar Healthcare System,” said Bernard Leger, DeTar Healthcare System CEO, in the release. “We’ve watched him grow as a new physician over the past three years and are confident he will be a great asset to the medical community in Victoria.”
As a primary care physician, Contreras is committed to providing quality medical care to help his patients achieve their personal health goals through preventive care, according to the release. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and specializes in diagnosing and treating acute and chronic illnesses in adult patients, including diabetes and heart disease.
“Primary care is the foundation of a successful healthcare team and expanding access to providers in our community is a priority for the DeTar Healthcare System,” Leger said in the release, “The average age of the physicians on our active medical staff is 52 years; retaining physicians like Dr. Contreras and Dr. Espinosa in our community helps to ensure residents of the Crossroads will have the care they need, now and in the future.”
Contreras is accepting new patients and is fluent in both English and Spanish, according to the release. To schedule an appointment call 361-576-9386 or visit bit.ly/DMGContreras.
