A developer and the City of Victoria officially opened an affordable apartment complex on Tuesday, and the city has received 180 applications to live at Enchanted Gardens.

"It's primarily affordable workforce housing, which we needed under the city's comprehensive plan," Mike Etienne, Victoria's assistant city manager, said of the apartments, which feature beautiful, freshly completed bedroom units. Enchanted Gardens is between Sam Houston Drive and John Stockbauer Drive at 4601 N. Ben Jordan St.

Victoria Housing and Finance Committee funds and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affair's housing tax credit program primarily funded the project. The complex has 168 units that are priced for residents who earn up to 60% of the area's median family income, which is $45,000 for a family of four, Etienne said.

The amenities include a swimming pool, picnic and barbecue areas, fitness center, dog park and on-site social services including English as a second language and GED prep courses.

Etienne said there will be monthly arts and crafts programs and quarterly financial-planning courses as well as an annual health fair.

The city's 2035 Comprehensive Plan listed development of affordable workforce housing options as a priority among Victoria residents, Etienne said. The apartments will open to tenants in November. The complex is a gated, three-story, garden-style community. The city plans to have after-school tutoring and recreation programs.

"By leveraging state and federal programs to encourage development of affordable workforce housing, we have an opportunity to create a more livable city and improve the lives of all our residents," Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Etienne said the development, set on a 10-acre tract, will include three types of units: one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Efforts on the complex began about two years ago and the city worked with developers for plans for at least two other complexes, one of which will be for residents 55 and older.

Etienne said there are 180 families on the waiting list for the 168 apartments at Enchanted Gardens.

"It's great to see when plans come together," said Rafael DeLaGarza III, the District 1 City Council representative who is president of the Victoria Housing Finance Corp. "It's even better when you see those plans come to fruition."

Rick Deyoe, president of Realtex Development Corp., which put the project together, said the 168 apartments, which are equipped with granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances including microwave ovens and walk-in closets, would be affordable for working families. The 48 one-bedroom units will range in rental price from $372 to $792 per month. The two-bedroom units, of which there are 72, will be priced from $447 to $951 per month and the 48 three-bedroom units will range from $517 to $1,100 per month, Deyoe said.

"It wouldn't have been able to happen without the collaboration between the City of Victoria and Realtex," Deyoe said. "We were trying to give the tenants what they want."

Deyoe said people searching for an apartment could still come the location and fill out an application, because all the units have not yet been finalized.

"When we started on building for workforce housing in 2019, we didn't know if it would work," Deyoe said. "It's finally coming to fruition in 2022."

Alma Cobb, vice president of property management and development for Realtex, said the company was trying to give people a sense of finding a home.

"It's about beauty," Cobb said. "By building a good high-quality development for people who might not be able to buy a house, you remove some of the stress. You're able to provide these developments for people in need."