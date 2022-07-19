A Nigerian cyber scammer has stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from DeWitt County, according to a news release issued Monday.
The release said a county employee responded to an email June 14 in which a scammer, posing as a court-approved vendor, asked to change bank account information. The change affected where future payment of the vendor’s invoices were sent.
When the court approved payment of invoices from the vendor June 27, an electronic payment was made on the same day using the new bank account information.
On July 5, the press release said, the county auditor became aware the electronic payment was made to an unverified account. Further inquiry revealed the vendor had not received any recent payments.
The $305,301.75 payment was made to a Bank of America bank account, County Judge Daryl Fowler said.
The funds were then wire transferred to institutions outside of the United States, the release said.
Most of the money will be recovered through a cyber-scam insurance payment to DeWitt County of $250,000, Fowler said.
Fowler added that the county is continuing its investigation with Bank of America.
“We may discover more about how the scam was able to operate in the federal banking system without detection, but no remedy for recovery of additional funds is known at this time,” Fowler said. “Additionally, in the very near future, county officials and key employees will be exposed to more intensive training on the risks of cyber-security crimes and how to detect potential scams.”
