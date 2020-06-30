DeWitt County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 65.
Officials attributed all nine cases to community transmission, which means the origin of the infection could not be pinpointed.
Four of the people who were infected live in the Yorktown area, three live in the Cuero area and two live in the Yoakum area, officials said. All nine are recovering at home.
Matagorda County
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County surpassed 200 on Tuesday after 17 new cases of the disease were reported.
The new cases bring the county's total to 215. Of those, 61 have recovered and five residents have died, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Seven residents are seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the release said.
Like other counties in the region, Matagorda County has seen a notable spike in confirmed cases in recent weeks. Of the county's total 215 COVID-19 cases, 144 were reported in June.
