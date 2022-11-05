Daylight saving time
Buy Now

The sun sets on the Victoria County Courthouse on Saturday evening. Sunset will occur one hour earlier on Sunday after the end of daylight saving time.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, so remember to set your clocks back an hour to account for the change.

Recommended For You


Tags

I'm a staff photojournalist at the Victoria Advocate. I was raised in Virginia and went to the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.