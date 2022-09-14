The Victoria Regional Airport and its surrounding property is a prime area for future development as it plans updates to its runways and taxiways, according to its director, Vinicio “Lenny” Llerena.
Three parcels of land around the airport, located off the U.S. 59 Business highway, have various levels of electric, gas and water connections and would be suitable for development as industrial or warehouse space, Llerena said in a presentation to the Victoria Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
These possible future developments would hopefully be coordinated alongside plans for the airport to renovate some of its runway and taxiways over the coming years, which would allow the airport to service heavier and larger planes.
Eventually, the hope is that the airport would be able to take larger jets like the Boeing 747 and the DC-10.
“Once it opens to those two airplanes the sky’s the limit, right, because if you can take 747s and you can take DC-10s, you can pretty much take anything at the Victoria Regional Airport,” Llerena said.
If that goal was accomplished, then the push would be to attract air cargo companies to fly into Victoria, which would allow the companies to avoid the complications of airports located close to major cities.
In order for any of that to come to fruition, though, the airport’s aging tarmacs need work. The oldest part of the airport’s longest runway was built in 1941, with later additions in 1952, 1956 and 2006.
The airport’s current vision includes renovations which would line up with newer Federal Aviation Administration standards.
They would also cost tens of millions of dollars, which the airport hopes to secure at least partially through FAA grants.