The high-pitched bubble of children's busy chatter filled the room, punctuated by the occasional stern warning — "Walking feet!" — as the educational director strolled the length of the museum, amidst the exuberant pre-Christmas kiddo energy.

Sara Byrd, educational director at the Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, 1205 Sam Houston Drive, said Tuesday she changed things up a bit for this year's upcoming New Year's Eve party.

"This will be my first balloon drop, my first bash," Byrd said. "But I have been to the party in the past, and we'll get anywhere between 100-200 kids in here. It's a family affair. Kids of all ages come through here."

For years, the Childen's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent has given local kids a way to ring in the new year with an afternoon event of dancing, family fun and even a little bit of education. Here are some of our favorite photos ahead of this year's event.

Byrd came on board with the museum about eight months ago and is looking forward to Dec. 31st's New Year's Eve party from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the museum. The party's countdown will lead to the kid-friendly hour of noon.

"It's New Year's Eve somewhere in the world at that time," Byrd said with a bit of a wink.

The museum's mission is educational — learning through play, the facility's website says. All of the museum's educational attractions will be available for kids to experience during the bash.

At noon, hundreds of balloons will drop in the Discovery Lab side of the museum. While the balloons seem to be the event's highlight, there is a lot more to the party, Byrd said.

Leading up to that time, and after, the disco dance party will spread out through the whole museum. 

"We're going to dress up in our disco duds, and we encourage everyone to wear theirs," Byrd said. "We'll play kid-friendly disco music, a lot of instrumentals and some Disney disco music that I listened to as a kid. I think it's called 'Boogie with Mickey Mouse' or something like that."

The cost to attend the party is the same as admission, $8 per person for those over 2 years old. This is the same charge to enter the museum any day, all day, Byrd said. 

Raising Cane's is partnering with the museum to sponsor the party, and, Byrd said, it turns out the chicken joint is the perfect partner for this disco celebration.

"In the past, our New Year's Eve Bash has had a superhero theme. When I came in, I wanted to change it up. I thought a disco theme could be fun. Turns out there is a disco ball in every Raising Cane's," Byrd said. "They will be giving away disco themed gifts to so many people who walk through. There will be all kinds of giveaways, and the first 100 kids will get a meal from Raising Cane's. We'll have face painting and lots of cool stuff."

Byrd has a long history with the building that houses the museum she now directs. It was once a movie theater called "Playhouse."

"I actually watched movies here when I was a kid. I went to Smith Elementary. It's down the road," Byrd said. "When I was in first grade, we walked over here to watch 'Beauty and Beast.' That was my first memory here."

Byrd said she expects a lot of families to attend the party. The museum can hold hundreds.

"You never know. Right now there is a post-COVID boom of events going on. It's almost exhausting to think about it," Byrd said. "There are so many things going on, but the time frame that we are offering is a family-friendly time frame during the day."

