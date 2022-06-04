Discover Cover
Discover 361 will be released June 12 in your Sunday edition of the Victoria Advocate.

Due to supply-chain delivery delays, the Summer edition of Discover 361 magazine will not be in Sunday’s newspaper. Instead, it will be distributed in the Sunday newspaper on June 12.

But if you’d like to have an early look, the e-edition will be available online this Sunday, June 5, at Discover361.com.

We apologize for the delays and hope you enjoy the sneak peek.

— Keith W. Kohn, executive editor

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate.

 
