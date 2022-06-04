Due to supply-chain delivery delays, the Summer edition of Discover 361 magazine will not be in Sunday’s newspaper. Instead, it will be distributed in the Sunday newspaper on June 12.
But if you’d like to have an early look, the e-edition will be available online this Sunday, June 5, at Discover361.com.
We apologize for the delays and hope you enjoy the sneak peek.
— Keith W. Kohn, executive editor
