Longtime public servant, attorney and incumbent state Sen. Joan Huffman, 66, a Republican, must overcome challenger Titus Benton, 41, a Democrat, nonprofit executive, pastor and self-styled "optimist," to retain her seat in Austin, which is on the ballot in this election.
Huffman and Benton explained why they would be the right choice for Senate District 17 voters, beginning with what they see as the most important issue. The district includes portions of Jackson, Brazoria, Harris and Fort Benton counties, among others.
Huffman, a graduate of Louisiana State University and the South Texas School of Law, sees using her position to ensure public safety and to secure the border with Mexico as the premier responsibilities of her office.
"Over the past few years, the crime rates on our major cities have skyrocketed," Huffman, who is from Houston, said. "Also, in the past 12 months, there have been nearly 2.2 million border apprehensions and thousands of pounds of deadly narcotics seized."
Huffman added it is the most important duty of government to keep its citizens safe.
"If reelected, I'll continue to fight for safe streets," Huffman said.
Additionally, she said, the state government needs to address rising property taxes, affordable health care, education, transportation, expanding broadband access, flood mitigation, and "protecting the constitutional rights and liberties of all Texans."
Benton, who is from Katy and a graduate of Lincoln Christian University, agreed with Huffman, but said he differs on what should be a priority.
"As leaders, we don' have the luxury of focusing on a biggest issue," Benton said. "Texas is No. 1 in uninsured people, dead last in mental health care funding, close to the bottom in teacher pay and first in school shootings.
Benton added Texas cannot retain teachers "because they are disrespected and retired teachers haven't had a cost of living adjustment since 2004." He said Texas infrastructure is also vulnerable.
"We've got extreme ideologies playing tug-of-war and our people feel like the rope," Benton said. "We need leaders who can tackle multiple problems in a proactive way, not reactive leaders."
Huffman is chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice.
"Last session, I passed Senate Bill 6, which is helping to curtail the practice of repeat violent offenders being let out of jail on personal recognizance bonds," Huffman said. "This upcoming session, I will strengthen that law and will work to pass a constitutional amendment that will allow judges in Texas to deny bond to the most violent offenders."
Benton accused Huffman of redistricting to ensure she'd win her seat.
"I think it's important to note that people in the newly drawn Senate District 17 may wonder why they're now included in a Houston district and represented by someone who lives in a city 90 miles away," Benton said. "Joan Huffman is the chair of the redistricting committee and changed her district because if she didn't, she'd lose."
Benton said she cut out as much of Harris County as she could and included Jackson County because people in Edna and Ganado serve her interests, not the other way around.
If elected, Benton said he would vote to expand Medicaid, fully fund public education, raise wages and make communities safe. He would wield power differently than Huffman — more personally, he said,
"For too long, hyper-partisan voices have controlled power in Texas," Benton said. "I've spent my whole life serving individuals, families and communities. I see politics as another way to love my neighbor. It's about people to me, not power."
Huffman said her record is clear.
"I have never missed a vote in my 14 years as a senator and I have a perfect attendance rating, which exemplifies how I take my responsibility to my constituents and duty to uphold the Constitution with the utmost importance," Huffman said. "Because I serve in key leadership positions, Senate District 17 is well represented in the Texas Senate."