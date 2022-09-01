The threats against Yoakum High School earlier this week came from Canada, Yoakum's district Superintendent Tom Kelly said Thursday.
There is no ongoing threat to students, the campus or the community, he said in a statement.
The suspect, a juvenile in Alberta, Canada, admitted on Thursday to making both the threats this week after being identified by special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Law enforcement will pursue criminal charges, the district said in a statement.
The suspect's only connection to the school district or Yoakum community was through social media.
The district did not disclose what the threat against the schools was, though they said they had taken it seriously and locked down campuses after initially receiving the threats.
"We are confident everyone can return to school safely," the district said on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that school and extracurricular activities would go forward as normal with a police officers present "as a precautionary measure."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.