As Republicans and Democrats appear at an impasse on raising the debt ceiling, President Joe Biden last week suggested he was open to another option: paying the country’s bills without the help of Congress.
Biden has dismissed some of the other last ditch suggestions that have been thrown around — like minting a trillion-dollar coin — but his staff is looking into whether his administration has the constitutional authority to ignore the debt ceiling and keep paying the country’s bills to avoid an unprecedented default.
“I have been considering the 14th Amendment,” Biden said. “And a man I have enormous respect for, Larry Tribe, who has advised me for a long time, thinks that it would be legitimate. But the problem is that it would have to be litigated. And in the meantime, without an extension, it would still end up in the same place.”
The 14th amendment was passed after the Civil War and was intended to protect civil rights. It contains a provision called the “public debt clause,” which some experts say would allow the president to continue borrowing money to pay for the country’s already allocated spending.
The idea has also caught the interest of Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican.
“I think if I were president, I would be tempted to do that,” Hawley said. “Because I would just be like, ‘Listen, I’m not gonna let us default. So end of story. Y’all will do whatever you want to do.’ But I’m not necessarily giving him that advice. It’s against my interest.”
Laurence Tribe, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School who Biden referenced last week, has argued the president can just ignore the debt limit, saying he would be already forced by Congress to make a difficult choice. Either he breaks the law by ignoring the debt limit and continues to borrow money, or he breaks the law by choosing who gets paid when the country can no longer borrow money, violating spending laws passed by Congress.
But Tribe was concerned to hear that Hawley thought the idea might work.
“The fact that Sen. Hawley is at least potentially on board with the idea that the president would not be bound by the debt ceiling is welcome news, but I wonder about his motives,” Tribe said.
Biden hosted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House on Tuesday for their second meeting in a week. While leaders emerged optimistic, they still appear far apart on the details.
Democrats insist they want a “clean” debt limit bill, saying it’s the responsibility of Congress to pay for the amount of spending it has already approved. Republicans say they won’t do that.