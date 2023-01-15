HALLETTSVILLE — Rick Patterson, 68, of Edna, didn’t attend kindergarten when he was a child, but he could figure numbers better than most kids by the time he was 6.
“I played dominoes with my grandfather,” Patterson said on Sunday. “Shoot. I didn’t go to kindergarten. but before I even started school I could count like something. My grandpa taught me how to figure with dominoes. He would throw some down on the table and ask ‘What’s that add up to?’”
The 71st Texas State Domino Tournament was Sunday at the Knights Of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville, and Patterson was one of 178 players competing for the top spot — of 89 teams of two. The competition started early and lasted into the night.
“My grandpa would say, ‘Whoever loses, does chores,’” Patterson said with a smile and shake of his head. “I didn’t want to lose.”
It is obvious Patterson’s childhood aversion to chores taught him to win. He has made it all the way to the World Championship Domino Tournament in Andalusia, Alabama.
“I didn’t win the word championship, but I came home with a couple checks in my pocket,” he said.
Patterson sat with his teammate and protégé, Larry Johnson, 71, of Brenham, resting between rounds.
Patterson introduced Johnson to the game about 10 years ago, they said.
“I like the strategy of the game,” Johnson said.
To win dominoes, teammates have to figure out what they are each holding and how they should play without communicating. The tiles are placed face down and chosen beforehand.
“It’s a game of about 60 percent luck, when you draw tiles,” Patterson said, “and 40 percent skill when you play them.”
When asked why he likes the game enough to play for over 60 years, Patterson simply said, “I love the game.”
Players from all over Texas, from Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma were at Sunday’s event.
Co-chairman Glen Bludau said 21 more teams competed Sunday than in 2022’s tournament.
Four-time tournament winner and 2023 Texas Domino Hall of Fame inductee David Scott Henke, of Austin, was on hand.
Henke won in the singles category at the World Championship Domino Tournament in 2015. Winning is a family affair. Henke’s father has also won the world championship, he said.
Sister and brother team, Audrey and Jeff Wick, played the second round against husband and wife team Joyce and Jimmie Hoffman, of Bastrop. The Hoffmans won the round. The Wicks moved to the consolation brackets.
The Wicks shouldn’t feel too badly about the loss. The couple has been married 60 years and have played dominoes for about one-third of that time.
Another 2023 hall of fame inductee, David “Rat” Schautteet, 71, of Gonzales wandered the room, visiting, after the second round.
“The tournament is like a reunion,” Schautteet said. “Dominoes players mean more to each other than kin folk.”
Since he started participating in the tournament in the 1980s, Schautteet has placed sixth, six times, he said.
“I can’t seem to get over that hump,” he said.
William Joe Buzek, also a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, is 65 and has played the game since first-grade. He has lived in Hallettsville his whole life and played dominoes for most of it.
“I cut my teeth on double six,” Buzek said.
At another table, a team made up of a 93-year-old woman and her grandson caught some attention.
Josephine Leopold was the oldest player at Sunday’s tournament, Bludau said.
Leopold is from Hallettsville. This was her first time competing in the tournament. Her grandson, Tyler Henneke, of Sugarland, completed the duo.
“Dominoes keeps your mind sharp,” Schautteet said.