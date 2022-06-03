Kennel assistant Jordyn Welch can't get enough of loving on Mikey, a "hound dog" available for adoption at the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center, which boasts being the "longest serving animal shelter in Victoria County."

"He's just such a lovable dog. We all love Mikey. He's the best," she said, cooing at the dog, while cradling his face in her hands. She added "We love them all. They're our babies until they're your babies."

Mikey is just a couple months over a year old and loves to socialize with everyone at the shelter, human or otherwise. He even likes cats, Welch pointed out.

Life has been hard on Mikey. He and his sister were sent to the adoption center, 135 Progress Drive, from a Gonzales animal shelter in September.

Mikey's sister was soon adopted, but Mikey was not as lucky. He suffered a serious injury to his hip that required surgery, but he has been recovering, doing physical therapy with Welch and kennel manager Angelina Gaud.

He's nearly fully recovered and ambling along at a happy pace, looking for treats and for his favorite thing of all, plush toys, Welch said.

"I've never seen a mean bone in that dog's body," Gaud said. "He has a lot of love to give, and we need to find him his forever home."

Sharon Rosales is the adoption center's cat expert, according to Gaud. Rosales has a favorite she wants people to know about. His name is Eggs, and he loves to give kisses.

Eggs is an older cat, over 2 years old, and is often overlooked for the kittens, Rosales said. But, she added, he's a loving cat with a big personality.

As she talked about Eggs, he busied himself with licking her fingers and playfully nipping at them. Rosales said that some people don't understand cat behavior and think that Eggs is being aggressive.

"Its just affection," she said. "Eggs would never hurt anyone."

Eggs needs someone who is open to his love, she added.

Rosales pointed out that Eggs is a good hunter, would make a great indoor-outdoor cat and would likely help control any pest populations.

The adoption center frequently brings their dogs into the Victoria community for educational events. On Thursday morning, a presentation on pet care was given at Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 North Azalea St.

The presentation was part of the center's Partners in Pet Education Program. They also have an event called Furry Friends for Finals, in which they take some of their animals to Victoria College to help students relax while studying for final exams.

They run a summer day camp called Camp K9. The camp is held each summer in June and July and teaches students basic dog training, grooming and pet care. Campers get to work with the shelter's dogs and socialize them.

All year round, the center accepts and trains volunteers to walk the dogs, "cuddle the cats," socialize all the animals and help with housekeeping duties and other tasks at the center. Every volunteer can have a positive impact on the animals' well-being, according to the center's website.

Also on the website, people can watch the cats play on the Cat Cam, a live feed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day.

The adoption center relies on donations of everything from paper towels to pet toys to food and other supplies.