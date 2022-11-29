An October crash that killed two people near Yoakum involved open alcohol containers and drivers who had a history of playing "chicken," according to the crash report.

The surviving driver, Yoakum resident Connor Jacobs Ratcliff, 18, said he and his cousin, Kolson Brock Jacobs, 19, also of Yoakum, "regularly played chicken when passing each other on the highway," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety crash report detailing the crash. Two open alcohol containers were found inside Ratcliff's vehicle, according to the report.

Chicken is defined as "any of various contests in which the participants risk personal safety in order to see which one will give up first," according to merriam-webster.com.

Jacobs was pronounced dead at the location of the crash. His passenger, Lorin Gayle Miller, 18, of Shiner, was pronounced dead a few hours following the crash after being taken to Yoakum Community Hospital. The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 on SH 111 about 4 1/2 miles east of Yoakum.

Ratcliff, who was driving a green 2004 Chevrolet Silverado identified as 'Unit 1' on the report, and Jacobs, who was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 identified as 'Unit 2,' were cousins.

"Speed and braking indicated neither truck slowed down until a second and a half before the crash," according to the report. "Two open containers were found in Unit 1."

Ratcliff was driving in the westbound lane when Jacobs, who was traveling from the other direction, entered his lane. Ratcliff then moved into the eastbound lane to avoid a crash, and Jacobs followed him, resulting in a collision.

"(Ratcliff) went on to say (Jacobs) first crossed into the westbound lane and explained (Ratcliff) vacated the westbound lane and traveled into the eastbound lane to avoid a collision. (Ratcliff) also stated once he entered the eastbound lane, (Jacobs) entered back into the eastbound lane, and they collided," according to the report's narrative.