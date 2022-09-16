Girls from school districts across the Crossroads attended a Girls in STEM day event put on by Dow and the Crossroads Business and Education Connection at the University of Houston-Victoria on Wednesday.
Seventy-eight students from the Austwell-Tivoli, Bay City, Bloomington, Calhoun County, Cuero, Nixon-Smiley and Rice school districts came to the event at UHV's Northwest Campus, according to a Dow news release.
The students participated in STEM related activities about robotics, environmental science, engineering, physics and chemistry.
The goal was for the event to "inspire middle school aged girls to feel passionate about the STEM fields."