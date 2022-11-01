Police chases have been glamorized in cinema and even in the news. Probably anyone over 50 remembers "Smoky and the Bandit." That movie helped make Burt Reynolds and Sally Fields famous.
Younger people may recall the intense excitement of the chases depicted in "The Fast and the Furious" movies.
Many people surely remember when Los Angles black-and-whites trailed a white Ford Bronco along Interstate 405 on a June day in 1994. Inside the vehicle a friend drove passenger OJ Simpson away from police. People lined the road, cheering him on.
One Texas Department of Public Safety official said law enforcement pursuits are not nearly so glamorous as all of that. They are a risky, often drunken, business sometimes carried on by organized crime.
Incidents of driving while intoxicated are on the rise as the holiday season approaches, he added, and often those end in dangerous pursuit.
"Whenever a vehicle fails to make a stop when signaled to do so, we will pursue them until we apprehend them," Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said Monday. "Once a vehicle flees a stop, that becomes a state jail felony."
San Miguel said troopers will use many tools to stop a driver, including "stop sticks" which impale the tires of fleeing vehicles. The air then escapes the tire slowly, avoiding a threatening blowout.
"The trooper who initiated the pursuit has the authority to terminate it if, for example, the chase is coming close to a school zone or high traffic area and the risk of injury to other becomes high," San Miguel said.
He said DPS troopers are involved in an average of two-five vehicle pursuits each month in the Victoria area.
Drivers flee troopers for one of three reasons usually, he said, though reasons can vary.
San Miguel attributed most vehicle chases to either driving while intoxicated, human smuggling or felons trying to escape detection.
Human smugglers are organized criminals involved in a highly lucrative business, as reported in the Victoria Advocate in August.
Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd previously said the numbers of humans smuggled through the Crossroads each year is "easily in the tens of thousands."
However, driving while intoxicated may be the only one of the causes of pursuit that spikes during this time of year.
"The number of DWIs is going to keep getting higher with the holidays coming," San Miguel said.
A quick glance through arrest reports show that law enforcement officials are averaging at least two DWI arrests in the Victoria area each day. There were 10 DWI arrests during the three day period from Friday through Sunday, according to arrest reports.
Driving while intoxicated is dangerous under normal conditions, much more so under pursuit, San Miguel said.
In Victoria County in 2021, there were 111 DUI involved crashes, with six fatalities and 22 serious injuries, according to statistics compiled by the Texas Department of Transportation.