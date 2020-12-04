An 11-year-old boy was injured after an intoxicated driver struck a Quail Creek family’s home Thursday evening, authorities said.
The boy was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro with injuries that were considered not life-threatening and is now in stable condition, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday.
At about 9 p.m., Stephen Shows, 27, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup when he collided into a home at 701 Pheasant Drive, San Miguel said.
The trooper who arrived on scene determined Shows was intoxicated and arrested him, charging him with intoxicated assault, he said.
Shows is from Mendenhall, Miss., according to county jail records, and was being held in the Victoria County Jail as of Friday.
The southern side of the home was struck by the pickup and a large portion of the brick exterior was knocked down. Acquaintances of the of the family were assisting in clearing the debris Friday.
The home is valued at $103,870 and owned by William Johnston Jr. and Edith Johnston, according to Victoria County Appraisal District records.
The family declined to comment Friday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation by DPS, said San Miguel.
