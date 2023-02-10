One person was killed and two were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 59 East about 4:15 p.m. Friday.
The deceased was a passenger in one of the cars. The two drivers were injured. One was taken to Citizens Medical Center and was listed in stable condition Friday night, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The other was flown by helicopter to a hospital, San Miguel said. He did not know which hospital the person was flown to.
The wreck occurred about 5 miles from Goliad in Goliad County.
He did not have additional details, noting the wreck was under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.