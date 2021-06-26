On June 23, Dr. C. Leilani Valdes was recognized by the Citizens Board of Managers, represented by chairwoman, Dr. Tanya Seiler, and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Olson, for her outstanding service as chief of staff for Citizens Medical Center from 2017-2021.
Valdes was presented with a framed and inscribed print of the famous painting, “The Doctor” by Sir Luke Fildes’ (1887, The Tate Britain, London). This painting illustrates the values of the ideal physician — knowledge, empathy, and compassion — also the attributes which Valdes possesses and led with in her role as chief of staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.