It can be said that Victoria, like much of the United States, bears a history tainted by the shame of racism.
"We march because Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream is still deferred," Old Landmark Committee member and Victoria resident Joyce Young-Ellis said Wednesday. "We march because his hope for a future free from hate, intolerance, and racism has not yet been realized."
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The holiday commemorates the life and work of the devoted civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968, more than 100 years after emancipation.
The Old Landmark Committee will host a "Walk for Freedom" on Monday from Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 3808 Callis St., to Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3101 Callis St. The march begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude with a prayer.
Young-Ellis, 54, said about 100-200 people will march at the event.
"We march because we want to keep the flame of freedom alive that was created by Dr. King in his lifetime," Ellis-Young said.
The struggle for equality has been long in the Crossroads, she said. And the region has a difficult historic relationship with slavery and racism.
The lists of slaves held in the town before the American Civil War were long. One of the city's celebrated founders, Juan Linn, owned a number of slaves.
Victoria and the surrounding counties were oftentimes dangerous places for freed people to live, as documented in books and narratives on hand at Crossroads area museums. After emancipation, crimes against Black Americans were committed in the Victoria area.
One post-Civil-War narrative tells the story of a little African American girl, no more than 5 years old, who stood in the window of her home, crying, when some white horsemen nearby shot at her, for sport. None of those men were brought to justice.
Victoria public schools were still segregated years after desegregation was made law by Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
Schools were not integrated in Victoria until 1966-67.
The Victoria Colored School still stands on Convent Street, in what was the Diamond Hill neighborhood — a reminder of the discrimination Martin Luther King Jr. fought to end. Diamond Hill was the area of the city occupied by the segregated Black population.
Although decades have passed since the end of slavery in the U.S., the fight for equality continues today, Young-Ellis said.
"The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is not a day off but a day on," Young-Ellis said. "Every day in this city, brothers and sisters of color are used, harassed, degraded. Enough is enough."
Every state officially recognized the holiday by 2000, however, in Mississippi and Alabama, Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, is also honored on the King holiday.
In Mississippi, for a while, the holiday was called "Great Americans Day."
A study done by the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 found that 34% of African Americans in Texas experience "a lot of discrimination," with another 29% experiencing "some."
Marches led by King in his lifetime brought about desegregation of schools and housing, Young-Ellis said.
"We march in remembrance of the determined struggle to show America that there has to be change," she said, "in the way that citizens of color are treated on the social, educational, economical and judicial scales."
While African Americans account for just 13% of the population in the United States, they account for 38% of the prison population and 48% of the prison population serving life sentences, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
Everyone is encouraged to join the march, Ellis-Young said, "to show our nation, state and community the true meaning of patriotic homage to a man who (gave) ... the ultimate sacrifice, his life."
Susan Hill, a Black teacher who lives in Cuero, said she will join the march in Victoria on Monday.
"Dr. Martin Luther King was a phenomenal person. He was a man ahead of his time. His vision was great. His resiliency was beyond words," Hill said Thursday. "It was tiring work and he probably felt at times that it was thankless work. He was a great man who wanted to make a difference not just for people of color but for all people"
Hill said the holiday is for every American.
"If things are going to change, we have to come together," she said. "People are afraid to go against tradition. We need to sit with ourselves and strive for the good. We have to speak truth and deal with the past, so we can heal and be one nation. Dr. King taught us that sometimes we have to stir things up to create change. If we can work out our differences, we can do so much more."