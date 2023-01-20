A driver died after a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Victoria on Thursday.
Thursday evening, Caitlyn Reyna, 21, succumbed to injuries suffered from a crash in the 1900 block of Southwest Moody Street, Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokesperson, said in a written statement issued Friday.
Reyna's silver Toyota Corolla was traveling south when her vehicle crossed into northbound traffic, colliding head-on with a blue Mercury Grand Marquis, Meaux said. Lanndon Smith, 38, was driving the Mercury.
Drivers license records list both drivers as Victoria residents.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
Police were dispatched to the crash about 4:20 p.m.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries, Meaux said, and were taken to DeTar hospital in Victoria before being flown by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
Friday afternoon, Smith remained in critical condition. Reyna died at the San Antonio hospital.
No arrests or tickets had been issued in relation to the crash, and the investigation remained ongoing.