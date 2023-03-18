A Houston driver died in a crash just outside Louise after losing police in a vehicle chase Friday afternoon.
The driver was identified as Manuel Saldana Jr., 40, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said Saturday.
Saldana was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 59 after losing Ganado police in the Wharton County community of Louise, Ganado Police Chief David Merritt said.
About 1:20 p.m., authorities received a call reporting a man in a black Cadillac who was brandishing a gun at vehicles traveling north on U.S. 59, Merritt said.
Ganado police pulled over a car matching that description at a U.S. 59 exit on the west side of Louise.
During the traffic stop, a man, who was the driver and the only person in the car, exited his vehicle, provided his drivers license and told police he was a felon.
He also told police he had a gun in the car.
Before police could handcuff the man for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the man ran back to his car and sped off, Merritt said.
Police lost sight of the car in Louise but located it on the eastern outskirts at the SH 523 on-ramp to U.S. 59, where the car had crashed and rolled, ejecting the driver.
Bystanders and officers provided first aid to the man, but he died at the location of the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.
Assisting emergency and law enforcement agencies included a Jackson County constable's office, sheriff's offices from Jackson and Wharton counties, the Louise Volunteer Fire Department and Wharton Emergency Medical Services.