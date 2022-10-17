The two drivers involved in Saturday’s fatal head-on crash outside Yoakum were cousins, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said Monday.
Two people died in the crash and one was injured. The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on SH 111 4½ miles east of Yoakum.
The two vehicles, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, driven by Yoakum resident Connor Jacobs Ratcliff, 18, and a 2018 Ford F-350, driven by Yoakum resident Kolson Brock Jacobs, 19, collided with each other, San Miguel said.
The Ford F-350 wasn’t maintaining its lane headed west and drifted into the path of the Silverado, San Miguel said.
San Miguel said Monday it is not known why the Ford F-350 was not maintaining its lane of traffic.
Jacobs’ vehicle spun 360 degrees from impact and came to rest in the east side of the road in a ditch, while Ratcliff’s Silverado came to rest in the shoulder of the eastbound lane facing northeast, he said.
Jacobs was declared dead at the location of the crash at 1:16 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Hallie Hall, he said. Jacobs’ passenger, Lorin Gayle Miller, 18, of Shiner, was transported to Yoakum Community Hospital where she was declared dead by Hall at 1 p.m.
Ratcliff was airlifted by helicopter to St. David’s Medical Center in Austin where he was in stable but critical condition Saturday, San Miguel said. As of Monday, Ratcliff’s condition had improved and San Miguel said he would likely live.
The crash remained under investigation Monday, he said.