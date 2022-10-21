The new Dunkin' on North Navarro Street officially opened on Friday morning with a crowd, giveaways, bling and a whole new concept inside.

The store, 8405 N. Navarro St., has been open during a shake-out period, but starting Friday it was all coffee and doughnuts all the time. It is one of five fast-food restaurants opening on North Navarro. The others are Burger King, Arby's McAlister’s Deli and Taco Bueno. Taco Bueno is the only one of the so-called "Fab Five" awaiting its opening, but signs out front said managers are hiring.

As part of Dunkin's grand opening, the franchise store was giving away coupon books good for four free coffees a month for 14 months to the day's first 100 guests, plus other goodies like keychains, cup holders and coupons for coffee a day through the end of November.

Waiting at the front of the line was Amanda Constancio and her father-in-law Jesse Constancio, both of Victoria, who arrived at 7:45 a.m. and 7:46 a.m., respectively. They were No. 1 and No. 2 out of the 100 who would receive special gifts for the grand opening.

"If I donate blood, it's coffee," Amanda Constancio said, admitting her need for her daily does of caffeine. "I got the kids off at school," she said. "Free is my calling."

When the last location of the chain left Victoria about a dozen years ago, the shops were known as Dunkin' Donuts. More recently, the company rebranded itself as Dunkin' and now emphasizes its coffee products over its doughnuts and other pastries.

"Now it's probably more about the coffee then the doughnuts," Constancio said. "Coffee people will keep coming back."

"You got famous for donuts," added Jesse Constancio, "and now it's more."

That's exactly right, company officials agree.

Inside the new store, Joshua Diaz, a manager with the franchise company Sizzling Platter, said what sets this Dunkin' store apart from old Dunkin' Donuts shops is its new tap system, which looks more like a pub serving a different kind of brew than one serving coffee products. Diaz called it part of Dunkin's "Next Gen."

"We run all our iced coffee and cold brew, and exclusive to the Next Gen will be our Nitro, which is a carbonated cold brew, which is something you won't see anywhere other than the Next Gen." He said it's a little lighter, "but just as refreshing. It gives you that same kick as the original cold brew."

The Next Gen store also has a new look with new shelving and merchandise.

Still, the growing line of people had to wait for their peek inside until the ceremonies got underway later in the morning. Franchisee Dallen Rowe and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation cut the ribbon and presented a $1,000 check to Boys & Girls Club of Victoria.

Though she was toward the end of the line, Jessica Varriences called the event and give-away "exciting."

"It's actually pretty exciting," she said. "I mean, I didn't necessarily know this was going on until this morning. I'm lucky that I'm even here."

As she stood in line, Varriences held a cup of none other than coffee.

"Yes, it is," she confessed. "I'm a coffee addict. So I definitely have to have my coffee with me."

And now, she can have it chilled and carbonated, too.