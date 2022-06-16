An African desert is to blame for why skies in the Crossroads have become hazy this week.

Plumes of Saharan dust received a push from Mother Nature as it set sail for its annual trip to the Gulf of Mexico, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

"It's here because of the strong winds coming from the Atlantic Ocean," meteorologist Hayley Adams said. "There's a big concentration of dust around until Friday, then it will fizzle out over the weekend before returning again next week."

Adams said the Saharan dust season typically begins in June and concludes in either August or September.

The dust comes and goes because its presence is contingent upon the speed and direction of winds, Adams said. Sometimes dust particles from the Caribbean can be pulled up to South Texas.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, dust outbreaks can last three to five days. Adams said NOAA tracks a dense area known as the Saharan air layer.

"It's a 2- to 2½-mile-thick layer of the atmosphere, which contains warm air and strong winds," Adams said.

Two types of satellite imagery — infrared and water vapor — which study cloud cover and moisture levels, also help scientists understand the impacts of Saharan dust, Adam said.

The weather service in Corpus Christi recommends visiting the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's air quality forecast when checking to see if it is safe to spend time outdoors. According to the TCEQ forecast, Victoria's air quality should be in the "Moderate" range Friday and Saturday after the Saharan dust caused air to be "Unhealthy to Sensitive Groups," such as those with underlying respiratory conditions, Wednesday and Thursday.

"The heavy density plume of African dust is forecast to continue moving inland, reaching most spots statewide with improvements beginning to be seen and gradually decreasing amounts as the day progresses from south to north," Saturday's forecast stated.

In a 2020 blog post, Houston Methodist Hospital noted some of the detrimental effects of exposure to Saharan dust mirror multiple symptoms of COVID-19. These include:

Dry cough

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Mild chest pain

According to the Air Quality Index tracker AirNow, children, teenagers and adults with lung and heart disease should reduce exposure to harmful particulate matter, such as Saharan dust, by performing "less strenuous activities" and limiting time spent outdoors.

Adams said the current Saharan dust period coincides with hurricane season. Since hurricanes require moisture, the dry dust particles from the Sahara can stifle the strength of a storm.