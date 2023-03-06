Josue "Benji" Barajas, 12, of Victoria, paddled a red kayak near the shore of one of the Saxet Lakes at Patriot Park Sunday afternoon.
"How do you not know my age?" he smiled and teased his pastor, Samuel Vega, when Vega asked for the number.
Vega is pastor of the Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3103 E. Mockingbird Lane, and he was out with a few church leaders and about 25 kids from the church for an outdoor class under the warming sun.
The church has two outdoor groups for youth. The "Adventurers" are ages 3-10, and the "Pathfinders" are ages 10-16. Josue is a part of the Pathfinder group.
"We were out here today teaching the kids about different bodies of water and about the homes of different animals in the park," Vega said. "Our kids learn about leadership, about nature and wilderness skills. We are preparing for our big summer camp. They learn about God, of course, and they also learn about nature and how to connect with God through nature."
Four little ones, ages 3-7 — all in the Adventurers group — romped about in the water not far from Josue's kayak. It somehow looked and sounded like an early summer with the sun sparkling off the water and the little swimmers splashing around, giggling and chatting each other up.
Vega said the Pathfinder pledge is a simple vow the youngsters undertake.
"By the Grace of God I will be pure, loyal, true. I will keep the Pathfinder law and I will be a servant of God and a friend to man," he said. "That's the motto of what we want to do. Serve the community. Wherever we go, leave it cleaner than when we got there. Learn how to care for nature."
Vega is also pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist churches in Beeville and Alice, he said.
On another sunny shore, not far from Vega's group, Farrell Flowers, of Victoria, was teaching his children to cast a line and wait patiently for a nibble.
So little were these fishermen that the oldest, Rustin, 4, almost disappeared under his 10-gallon cowboy hat. His little sister, Ivy, barely 3, stood holding her pole, gnawing at a pacifier that partially hid her bright smile — a pull-up diaper peaking above her pant waist.
"I can't," she protested at one point. Her dad knelt down beside her and helped her cast the line. She stood, line out, content again, to wait.
A breeze whipped her hair about, intermittently hiding her face from view.
The Flowers family had a picnic table nearby stacked with snacks and other provisions for the day out.
And a perfect day it was, sunny and mild, reaching about 81 degrees.
Hopefully, those little fisherman got a bite.
If not, they'll have more warm days this week to give it a try.
The National Weather Service has forecasted high temperatures in the low-80s from Tuesday through Thursday with a slight chance for rain showers Thursday evening. High temperatures are expected to dip back into the mid to low 70s Friday and Saturday.