Victoria County Election Administrator Margetta Hill said that her staff was busy setting up the ballots for Monday's first day of early voting in the May 7 election.

In the wake of the 2020 federal election, Hill said there are increased safeguards to protect the votes.

"Everything now is scrutinized before we send it to the state, where someone else will be checking it (for authenticity)," Hill said. "It's a checks-and-balance thing."

Hill said both the May 7 and May 24 elections should run smoothly. Monday is the start of early voting for the May 7 election, so Hill's office was getting everything organized late last week. She said the system had been tested three times to make sure it is running accurately.

"I think it's going to be easier in November," Hill said.

Voters in the May 7 election will select two Victoria Independent School District trustees and a city council member. In addition, two state constitutional amendments are on the ballot, as are over a dozen city charter propositions.

Running for VISD District 1 trustee are Kathy Bell and Theresa Klacman and for District 6 trustee are incumbent Margaret Pruett and Emett Alvarez. Seeking the seat for the City Council District 6 seat are April Butler and incumbent Mark Loffgren.

Voters must provide a photo ID, typically a driver's license, passport or other state-issued ID, as well as a Social Security card to vote. Residency can also be proven by providing an electric bill or other bill that matches the information on the state ID.

"I think these two elections should go pretty smoothly," Hill said.

Last year, the Texas Legislature enacted laws including more rigorous identification requirements for citizens voting by mail and restricting local election officials from sending vote-by-mail applications to those who have not requested one. The legislation banned drive-though voting and extending voting hours.

Mail-in voters are now required to include some form of identification, such as the driver's license number, on mail ballot applications and the envelope used to return completed ballots.

The Associated Press reported that in Houston's Harris County in February, more than 40 percent of the first batch of mail ballots to come in had to be returned because they did not include required identification and signatures that are now necessary under Texas law.

Hill said her staff has been trying to respond as quickly as possible to voters with questions via phone, email or those who come to the elections office. She said if the mail-in ballots don't contain the newly required information, nor a phone number or email address to contact the voter, they would be rejected.

Typically, 2,000 ballots are mailed out for each election, Hill said. If voters were unable to come to her office, she said, in the past she and members of her staff have visited them at home to retrieve the required information. Typically, Hill said, the reason that voters generally have difficulty getting to her office is medical reasons. She said that her office to dedicated to trying to get every legitimate vote in.

"We treat everyone the same," she said. "Some people just couldn't get out of their house."