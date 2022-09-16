Victoria East High School was locked down briefly on Friday morning due to a "safety threat," officials said.
District spokeswoman Ashley Scott said the Victoria County Sheriff's Office was investigating and officials later said there was no threat.
The school was locked down about 9:40 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's office social media post.
Sheriff Justin Marr said in the post sheriff's office "is currently on scene at East High School investigating a report of a person with a weapon. At this time, no subject has been found or identified and the campus is secure. We will update the community should additional details or developments occur."
He later posted, "The reported school threat at East High School has been unsubstantiated at this time.
"No threat has been identified," Marr reported. "The VCSO and other LE (law enforcement) agencies will remain on campus to assist the VISD with a scheduled early release date. Please be patient with LE as the release will be controlled to provide for order and continued safety."
Scott said Friday was a planned early release day, so the disruption was minimal.