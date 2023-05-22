Two factors led Koen Wertman, 18, to becoming Victoria East High School’s salutatorian.
The first was noticing his rank rising from seventh in his class to fourth his sophomore year, leading him to work even harder in school.
The second was trying to match his sister who also graduated salutatorian in a good old fashioned sibling rivalry.
For Wertman, the environment he was raised encouraged his fondness for learning specifically in math and science. Both of his parents, Adam and Ticia Wertman, are teachers in Victoria ISD and encouraged their children to pursue extracurriculars that they’re passionate about and not ones that will simply look good on a resume or college application.
Wertman found his passions through National Honor Society, Rho Kappa and the Leo Club, of which he’s the president.
“For Leo Club, I didn't really know I wanted to do it. During the eighth grade parent night, my sister was already in and pretty much forced me to join,” Wertman said.
“Once I joined, I ended up falling in love with the club.”
He and his sister share many similarities. Particularly a passion for STEM.
His sister, Teagan Wertman, graduated from Victoria East High School in 2020 and in many ways, has helped shape her younger brother.
“We’re very competitive but we love each other,” Teagan Wertman said.
She feels a great amount of pride seeing her younger sibling mature into an adult.
“You can just tell he’s carrying himself. He’s more confident. He’s becoming a mini-adult, which is super cool.”
Wertman plans to attend Lamar University in the fall, He plans to major in chemical engineering.
His interest in chemical engineering was sparked by taking chemistry in high school. He also has family members who also studied engineering. He’s always had an “engineering mindset,” he said.
Wertman looks forward to the freedom that college will provide and meeting and making new friends.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting a lot of new people that are more like me.”