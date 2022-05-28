Isaac Lu, 18, is a first-generation American from a Taiwanese family. He is the 2022 valedictorian at East High School.
Lu will attend the University of Texas Red McCombs School of Business in the fall where he will study finance. After that, his goal is to take on New York City’s financial district.
Lu, whose four-year grade point average is 109.71, plans to land an internship in New York City with an “investment bank, maybe Goldman Sachs or somewhere on Wall Street,” he said.
He hopes to earn his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, one of the top universities in the United States. The University of Pennsylvania is one of eight Ivy League colleges in the U.S.
Lu is a member of the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.
His favorite class was math, but his favorite teacher was Tamarah Medlin, the AP world history and human geography teacher.
“Isaac was always willing to engage in in-depth learning above and beyond what was required for the class,” Medlin said. “In human geography AP, Isaac would learn about a new culture and find extra information to share in class that would bring the culture alive and spark discussions about similarities and differences between regions of the world.”
He also played for the Victoria East varsity basketball team.
In his free time, Lu trades stocks.
He likes to read, especially books by Yasunari Kawabata, a Japanese author who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1968.
His parents are Andy and Stephanie Lu. The Lus emigrated to the United States when his father earned a full-ride scholarship to attend the University of Mississippi.
Isaac Lu has a straight-forward principle he lives by, “I have a purpose, and I will fulfill it.”
