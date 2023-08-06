Justin Gabrysch, Principal of Victoria East High School, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 3 Outstanding Principal of the Year.
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty-region Education Service Centers in the state.
School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 3 winner, Gabrysch is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.
Gabrysch, a fifth-year principal, has headed the leadership team at Victoria East High School since 2019. He attended Texas A&M University (whoop!) and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Science. He also attended the University of Houston-Victoria and was awarded a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Gabrysch is currently completing his Superintendent Certification with a completion date this August.
Of his recognition, Gabrysch said, “As a high school principal, I am honored to receive this recognition as the Region High School Principal of the Year. This achievement not only demonstrates the unwavering dedication and passion exhibited by our entire school community but also highlights the collaborative effort that has led to our success. Together, we have fostered an environment where students are empowered to dream big, teachers are inspired to ignite minds, and parents are encouraged to be partners in the educational journey. We take immense pride in our school community, and it is truly a collective effort. TITAN PRIDE!”
Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin.