Edna Mayor Lance Smiga held onto his seat Saturday over District 3 Council Member Mike Dodds in a hotly contested race, according to results provided by Jackson County Clerk Katherine R. Brooks.
Smiga garnered 72% of the vote to Dodds' 28%, according to the unofficial results with all votes counted.
In the contest for District 1 on the council, Cipriano "Cippi" Palacios, who was appointed to represent District 1 in November 2022, won outright against Dennis Barton, a member of the city's planning and zoning commission. Palacios took 60% to Barton's 40%.
The top two vote-getters among four candidates seeking two seats on the Industrial ISD board of trustees were Ashley Jalufka with 44% and Michelle Guerra Smith with 43%. Jennifer Martin won 7% of the votes and Charles Bethany 5%.