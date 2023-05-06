Edna City Hall

Edna Mayor Lance Smiga held onto his seat Saturday over District 3 Council Member Mike Dodds in a hotly contested race, according to results provided by Jackson County Clerk Katherine R. Brooks.

Smiga garnered 72% of the vote to Dodds' 28%, according to the unofficial results with all votes counted.

In the contest for District 1 on the council, Cipriano "Cippi" Palacios, who was appointed to represent District 1 in November 2022, won outright against Dennis Barton, a member of the city's planning and zoning commission. Palacios took 60% to Barton's 40%.

The top two vote-getters among four candidates seeking two seats on the Industrial ISD board of trustees were Ashley Jalufka with 44% and Michelle Guerra Smith with 43%. Jennifer Martin won 7% of the votes and Charles Bethany 5%.

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com