A hotly contested race for Edna mayor is on the ballot on Saturday, as is a seat on the city council and two seats for trustees on the Industrial Independent School District in Jackson County.
Mayor Lance Smiga is being challenged by District 3 City Council Member Mike Dodds.
For District 1 on the council, Cipriano "Cippi" Palacios, who was appointed to represent District 1 in November 2022, faces a challenge from Dennis Barton, a member of the city's planning and zoning commission.
For the Industrial ISD races, four people Charles Bethany, Ashley Jalufka, Michelle Guerra Smith and Jennifer Martin, are running for two seats.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.