EDNA — If a person walked into SoulShine Industries on Wednesday, they would see various tools and equipment strung about as everything lay quiet with the exception of the phone ringing off the hook and owner Trey Ganem answering phone calls from around the country every few seconds.

The reason for these calls: the time and effort his business put into customizing caskets to donate to the families of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

Ganem had previously donated custom caskets to other mass shootings, such as the Sutherland Springs shooting in 2017, and a friend in law enforcement reached out to Ganem to see whether he again would be willing to step forward to help the families in their time of need.

From there, he drove to Uvalde and along the way received calls from a funeral director in Uvalde and the president of the Texas Funeral Director Association asking the same, he said.

Ganem sat in living rooms and funeral homes and talked over the phone with the grieving families of the tragic shooting, and even though each of them lost someone dear to them, the family members lit up as they discussed all the things their children loved, he said.

From love of video games, dinosaurs, super heroes and more, each family talked about what their lost loved one had a passion for that would be incorporated into their custom casket.

“They get excited because they are getting to do something for the last time for their loved one,” he said.

Ganem started his business 11 years ago, he said. The death of a friend when he was 17 inspired the idea. Now he is in his 50s, and the custom caskets are a way of letting people talk about who a person was and honoring them at the same time.

Since caskets for children are not something that are kept in large stock locally, Ganem bought 19 caskets from Cherokee Casket Company in Griffin, Georgia, at about $3,400-3,800 apiece for 18 children and one adult, he said.

A friend of Ganem, Bubba Hoffman, hired a tandem truck driver team to get the caskets and bring them to Edna by Friday. Victoria-based SolArt Designs put together the designs for the caskets. People from as far as Corpus Christi came to his shop to do whatever they could to get the caskets done on time over the Memorial Day weekend for the services in Uvalde, San Antonio and Schertz.

They did eight caskets a day for the victims, up from the rate of about one a day. They traveled to Boerne to The Graphix House, which opened up on the weekend to finish the wrap of the designs because SoulShine didn’t have the material to finish the caskets. They worked through the night with Ganem saying he only got about six hours of sleep during the project.

The only costs were the caskets, labor and materials, he said. Everything else was done to donate and help the victims of the shooting, Ganem said.

“Being a mass shooting in a small community, it tears up the whole community. It’s not just one family,” Ganem said.

Ganem donated the caskets because it is a way he can help in a time of tragedy, and he had to money to help facilitate it, he said.

“It’s just a beautiful thing to see everyone brought together,” said Albert Trevino, owner and operations manager for The Graphix House. “It’s unfortunate that it happened under these circumstances, but it shows there is a lot of humanity still out there.”

On Wednesday, Ganem had about 250 phone calls from across North America, he said. A lot were from media, but among them were people reacting to Ganem’s kindness. People called from Tuscon, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Weatherford; and more.

Many of them thanked Ganem for what he’s done. Others donated whatever they could to Ganem to help with the work he does. Donations went to help other families’ caskets or simply buy lunch for those who worked on the caskets.

Ganem said he didn’t do this for the donations, and he isn’t soliciting for them and doesn’t plan to in the future. This was simply something he wanted to do to make the lives of those touched by tragedy easier, and he had the money to help make it happen.

“It was a burden, but we still did it because we wanted to do this for the families. It was just something that I stepped out on faith that I’m going to do it, “ Ganem said. “This is why we do it for the families, so they didn’t have to worry about it. We have three kids, so for us, it hit home.”