An education degree offered at the University of Houston-Victoria has a new name, because of a change in how Texas allows universities to offer education programs across the state.
The former Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies undergraduate degree offered by the UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development will now be known as the Bachelor of Science in Education. This includes degrees with Early Childhood – Grade 6 Core Subjects and Grades 4-8 Core Subjects concentrations.
“The degree name change will better reflect what it really is – a degree in education,” said Rachel Martinez, interim dean of the school. “This new name will provide potential employers a more accurate interpretation of skills, abilities and knowledge of their future UHV employees.”
The state of Texas recently voted to allow Educator Preparation Programs across the state to offer the Bachelor of Science in Education title.
The faculty of UHV’s education school voted to make the change to the undergraduate degree because it is more descriptive of the preparation the program provides for students and graduates, Martinez said.
The degree name change will not change the classes on the degree plan, and students do not need to make any changes to their degree plan.
“This name change will reflect the degree plan better and paint a truer picture of what the degree is,” Martinez said.
For more information, contact the school at education@uhv.edu or 361-570-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.