As a longtime educator, Jill Fox has traveled around the state, the country and even internationally to speak about the benefits and importance of the arts in education.
Now, the University of Houston-Victoria education professor will have the opportunity to promote the arts as a new member of the Arts Education Task Force of the Texas Cultural Trust.
“I’m very excited about the work that is being done by the group and the opportunity to work with people who are committed to the arts,” Fox said. “I look forward to meeting more people from around the state who are helping to make sure all children have access to the arts.”The Texas Cultural Trust is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of Texas.
The trust has several programs and initiatives to help promote their mission, including the Art Can initiative and the Texas Women for the Arts program.
The task force was established in 2018 to evaluate arts education access in Texas public schools.
Fox is one of about 30 members of the task force who have various backgrounds in the visual arts, including dance, music, drama and art.
A 25-year educator, Fox wrote the textbook, “Art and Creative Development for Young Children.” She teaches the course “Creativity and the Fine Arts.”
Fox said she is glad to bring her research background in the arts to the group. One of the areas she is particularly interested in is how art impacts cognitive, social and emotional development in children, as well as best practices in visual art for children.
“Here at UHV, we have talented faculty with a breadth of expertise in many topics,” said Fred Litton, dean of the UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development. “Dr. Fox is a long-term faculty member, and serving on this task force should prove to be beneficial to the children in the public schools in our area.”
The task force first met in January and will meet again in June, Fox said. The goal of the group this year is to make recommendations about what can be changed at the state and local levels to increase access to the arts in public schools and communities.
“I am pleased to be part of this worthwhile organization with such a worthy goal,” Fox said.
