Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107
Early voting in person
- Total vote Wednesday: 285
- Total vote to date: 960
Early voting by mail
- Total mailed: 198
- Returned Tuesday: 9
- Returned to date: 68
Total votes cast:
- 1,028 (1.9%)
Early voting continues from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays through May 2 at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Election day polling is from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the county’s 29 polling locations.
Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.
Sample ballots are available on the election administrator’s website: vctxelections.org.