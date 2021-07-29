Two Victoria car clubs are joining together to raise supplies for students in need.
The Texas Outlaws Car and Truck club and La Familia Image Car and Truck club are gathering school supplies from community members to distribute to first through fifth graders who need them, organizer Johnnie Curry said. Curry is organizing the event with his fiancée Brittany Dickerson.
“We want to help the community,” Curry said.
People can donate supplies now by calling Curry at 361-489-9260 or messaging the couple on Facebook. Organizers will then pick up the items to later be distributed to students.
Any school supplies are needed and accepted, Curry said. Items such as pencils, colored pencils, notebooks and more are needed.
The organization already has a number of items, but more are always appreciated and needed, he said.
On Aug. 7, organizers will distribute the supplies to students from noon-5 p.m. at the Children’s Park at Riverside Park.
Students can call Curry at 361-489-9260 or message the Facebook group to receive needed school supplies, he said.
When registering, students will be asked their name, gender and grade, so they will receive appropriate supplies, Curry said.
This is not the first fundraiser done by the car club. He said it has held barbecue fundraisers and has even distributed school supplies before.
“It makes me feel better that I can help some people,” he said.
