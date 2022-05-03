The three Victoria West Warrior Speech and Debate Team members qualified for national competition at last weekend's National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Gulf Coast District Tournament and National Tournament Qualifier in El Campo.
The students will compete at the National Speech and
Debate Tournament in Louisville, Ky from June 12-17.
“This was certainly a happy surprise to have this many qualify for Nationals,” said James Cox, Speech and Debate Coach. “I am tremendously proud of these students and their accomplishments this year. Coming from almost nothing last year to where we are now is a feat, but having three students qualify is mind-boggling. It’s my first trip to Nationals, and I’m absolutely happy about our successes.”
Qualifying for the national tournament were:
- Gage Majefski, senior, champion of big questions debate
- Lauren Montgomery, freshman, and Emily Kempfer, junior, extemporaneous debate.
In addition, West Principal Paul Fleener was awarded the Gulf Coast District's Administrator of the Year. Fleener will compete for the award at the National level during the National Tournament.
Students’ results are below.
Policy Debate
- Lauren Montgomery, freshman, and Emily Kempfer, junior, placed third in District. They are alternates to the National Speech and Debate Tournament.
Congressional Debate (House)
- Jackson Quimby, freshman, tied for 29th
- Cekay Foster, sophomore, tied for 20th
Congressional Debate (Senate)
- Montgomery, tied for 10th
- Kempfer, placed sixth
United States Extemporaneous Speaking
- Afnaan Nusayr, freshman, finished in a tie for 20th Place
- Analiese Umphres, freshman, finished in 22nd Place
Policy Debate
- Sophie Quimby, freshman, tied for fourth place
- Olivia Scavo, freshman, tie for fourth place
Big Questions Debate
- Cekay Foster, sophomore, tied for 10th Place.
The National Speech & Debate Association was created in 1925 to provide recognition and support for students participating in speech and debate activities.
