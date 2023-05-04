Thirty-one students from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will compete at the state PSIA academic meet this weekend at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
They qualified for state by placing first or second in the district competition in March, said Justin Matias, school principal.
At the district competition, Our Lady of Victory won the competition with 1,214 points. Shiner placed second with 891, Nazareth Academy placed third with 607.5 points. Hallettsville Sacred Heart placed fourth with 388.5, while St. Michael’s Catholic School in Cuero placed fifth with 119 points and St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Beeville placed sixth with 113 points.
The students work with a coach and volunteers or volunteer teachers to prepare for the state match. Assistant Principal Stacie Salinas is the school's contest director.
Matias said the most competitive area for the students will be the categories dealing with math and numbers sense.
He said he was pleased with the students’ results at the district meet and is honored so many qualified for the state meet.
Students who will be competition and the events they will compete in are:
Art Memory: Grades 4,5 - Jaydyn Drexler
Creative Writing: Level 1 - Bryce Matias; Level 2 - Braylon Diaz, Anshi Patel
Dictionary Skills: Grades 6,7,8 - Thomas Townsend
Information Skills: Grades 5, 6 - Frederick Janssen; Grades 7, 8 - Madeline Olive
Maps, Graphs, and Charts: Grade 4 - Ryan Olive; Grade 5 - Jackson Fayed; Grade 6 - Blake Womack; Grade 7 - Nicole Sheeran
Mathematics: Grade 2 - Anshi Patel; Grade 4 - Jordan Book; Grade 5 - Cooper Kickendahl; Grade 8 - Mandeep Jain.
Modern Oratory: Grades 7,8 - Charlie Stefka.
Music Memory: Grades 3,4 - Jordan Book; Grades 5,6 - Jackson Fayed, Thanh Nguyen; Grades 7, 8 - Mandeep Jain.
Number Sense: Grade 3 - Enzo Lee; Grade 4 - Anashna Shah, William John; Grade 6 - Siya Mutkekarl; Grade 8 - Trisha Patel.
On-site Drawing: Grade 6 - Allie Shellenbarger, Victoria Sisco; Grade 7 - Blayne Warner.
Poetry Interpretation: Grade 4 - Creighton Matias; Grade 5 - Frederick Janssen; Grade 6 - Bodie Moss; Grades 7,8 - Aaron Jeson.
Ready Writing: Grade 4 - Aashna Shah.
Science: Grade 6 - Caleb Higginbotham; Grade 7 - Claudia Townsend.
Spelling: Grade 2 - Anshi Patel; Grade 3 - Kathleen Crane; Grade 4 - Ryan Olive; Grades 7, 8 - Cecilia Olvera.
Vocabulary: Grade 6 - Caleb Higginbotham; Grades 7, 8 - Cecilia Olvera, Joaquin Olvera.