The 2020 Miss Golden Crescent Scholarship Pageant will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston Drive.
Scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,100 will be awarded to the winners of the six categories. Thirty-seven contestants are competing for the top titles.
Little Mister Golden Crescent, age 5-8 years - Ashton Garcia, Caleb Vinicik, Parker Winstead and Logan Walker.
Little Miss Golden Crescent, age 5-7 - Payzlie Vaughn, Lacey Vincik, Taryn Thobadeaux, Remi Morris, Brinkley Richardson, Brooklyn Nelson, Gabriella Garcia, Macyn Wood, Ava Grace Saenz and Addelina Delgado.
Young Miss Golden Crescent, age 8-11 - Patricia Price, Mia Vaughn, Kanaya Love, Katlyin Vincik, Izabella Sepulveda, Secily Saenz, Genesis Coultas and Brianna Espindola.
Junior Miss Golden Crescent, age 12-15 - Janae Mathis, Ava Salazar, Jocelynn Gilpatrick and Taylor Hamrick.
Miss Golden Crescent, age 16-18 - Skylar Anderson, Gabrielle Moreno, Joanna Taylor, Hannah Miller, Kynleigh Jimenez and Sophia Davis.
Ms. Golden Crescent, age 19-22 - Jaedyn Garcia, Ahniwake James, Ashley Pena, Erika Rosales, and Joule Valdez
Pageant directors are Jason and Tammi Burmeister.
