Total number of people voted so far: 2,758
Number of people voted in person Tuesday: 806
Number of mailed ballots received: 1,974
Total votes cast: 4,732
Total Voters in Victoria County 49,283
Early voting ended Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday.
A photo ID is required to vote in this election. All registered voters in VISD and in the city who live in council member District 3 are eligible to vote.
You can find sample ballots online at vctxelections.org. If you have more questions, contact the elections office by calling 361-576-0124 or emailing elections@vctx.org.
Source: Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office
