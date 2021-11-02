Victoria voters will determine the fate of four propositions related to the Victoria school district Tuesday.
Up for election is a Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, and three bonds.
VATRE proposition A would raise the district's budget by 3 cents and would go toward competitive wages for school district teachers and staff, if approved. It would also lower the tax rate by 2.17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The first bond, also called Proposition A, is a $91 million bond that would address district-wide facility repairs if passed, including HVAC, roofing, electrical, plumbing and safety and security needs. It would increase the tax rate by 2.17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Proposition B is an $83.9 million bond to construct a new Stroman Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Middle School that would support 1,200 students and innovative STEM learning. If passed, the tax rate would increase by 6.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The Stroman campus had to be abandoned just before the start of the school year when 21 varieties of mold were found in the building. Stroman students are attending classes at Liberty Campus, which means the middle school, the alternative high school and the credit recovery program are all on a single campus.
Proposition C is a $25.8 million bond to construct a new Mission Valley Elementary School. If passed, the tax rate would increase by 2 cents per $100 of assess valuation.
Mission Valley is composed of a core building constructed in 1937 and temporary classrooms. The new campus would support 400 students.
If all propositions pass, the tax rate would increase by 8.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. If only the two proposition As pass, the tax rate would remain flat.
If approved, the VATRE would allow the school district to provide wages that would make them more competitive to attract and retain qualified staff, said Quintin Shepherd, district superintendent. The repairs and construction from the proposed bonds would also go a long way toward attracting staff, he said.
"When you can walk through multiple buildings we have, and it rains inside whenever it rains outside, that makes it really hard to recruit,” he said. “And, it’s hard for kids to learn.”
Some in the community disagree. Emett Alvarez said he has been against all previous bonds proposed by the school district and is against this one as well.
"In a nutshell I will say this bond election is very confusing to the voters," he said. "It’s a property tax increase across the board, so my feeling is vote no. Vote against all four and the confusion is solved."
Alvarez said that he believed the VATRE, if passed, would give raises to all district staff, and would result in teachers not receiving high enough raises for the district to offer competitive wages. He also expressed that he was unsure what the operating costs for rebuilt Stroman and Mission Valley schools would be, which made him question if increasing the size of the schools was worth the tax increase.
At Thursday's school board meeting, the district announced they had received 100 out of a possible 100 points on a financial accountability worksheet for the 2019-2020 school year, earning them a Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas grade of superior.
