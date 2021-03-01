Four people filed to run for Victoria School Districts board or trustees.
Districts 2 and 4 seats are up for election. District 4 board member Ross Mansker did not seek reelection.
District 2 incumbent Estella De Los Santos filed for reelection. She has served on the board since 2004.
De Los Santos will run against challenger Kenneth Wells, 55. Wells is a deputy for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Mandy Lingle, 43, and Dale Zuck, 64, filed to run for the District 4 seat.
Lingle is a substitute for the district, and Zuck is an insurance agent.
Voters will elect the board members on May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.