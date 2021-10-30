Fifty-eight students from Victoria school district have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams. About 22% of the 2.2 million students worldwide who took AP exams performed at a sufficiently high level to also earn an AP Scholar Award.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP exams.
AP Scholar with Distinction Award
Six students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:
- Victoria East High School: Justin Chung, Kaden Kolle, Isaac Lu and Christopher Stines
- Victoria West High School: Kanella Cohen and Matthew Sestak
AP Scholar with Honor Award
Seven students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:
- Victoria East High School: Ori Ebner and Emma Seiler
- Victoria West High School: Emily Cotton, Orlando Di Leo, Ashton Rainey, Krystal Thompson and Cassidy Zimmerman
AP Scholar Award
Forty-five students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:
- Victoria East High School: Caden Allen, Marissa Baladez, Kristen Balentine, Aubriana Benson, Grant Biles, Stanley Chung, Kinsey Faltysek, Kristyn Gaytan, Ellison High, Grant McIntosh, Abby O’Neill, Alena Perreault, Elijah Perry, Andrew Rivera, Julianna Rosales, Isabella Roth, Allison Soester, Tesla Tordt, Hannah Tyler, Isabelle Wachtel, Kyle Yang and Kirsten Ysaguirre.
- Victoria West High School: Manas Agrawal, Jenin Ajrami, John Andruss, Jeremiah Baldwin, Michael Bassano, Seth Birmingham, Wyatt Borden, Max Fitzsimmons, Jacob Fuentez, Laney Glass, Sydney Harvey, Cole Jacob, Gage Majefski, Paola Martinez, Michele Motley, Vanessa Oubre, Paul Perez, William Robinson, Abigale Salazar, Sanchit Singhal, Katie Udd, Gavin Wartsbaugh and Christine Wenske
Those students still enrolled in high school have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.
“VISD is very proud of these students,” said Elise Tate, director of Advanced Academics for VISD. "Advanced Placement courses are rigorous courses that require high levels of critical thinking and analytical skills to prepare for the AP Exam. These students have not only challenged themselves by taking these rigorous courses, but they have excelled in these courses and scored high on their AP Exams. Attaining high scores and the AP Scholar designation is not an easy feat as they are exams that are held to International College Board standards.”
The scholars honored at Thursday's Victoria school board meeting.
