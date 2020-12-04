VISD Family and KIDZconnection Center, which provides resources, education opportunities and assistance for students and families in the Victoria school district, referred seven families for adoption by the Victoria Firefighters Association Local 3679 and the Victoria Fire Department Administrative Office for the holidays.
The Victoria Firefighters Association Local 3679 is a professional workers association composed of Victoria Fire Department firefighters and retired Victoria firefighters.
This is the first year VISD KIDZconnection has had families adopted by the Victoria Firefighters Association.
"In previous years, we have partnered with larger organizations such as Toys for Tots and Blue Santa and the idea this year was to get a little more personal with our community, " said Dustin Ferguson, Victoria Firefighters Association vice president and Victoria Fire Department captain.
"The Victoria Fire Department is extremely proud of the Local Firefighters Association for their commitment to the community beyond their call to duty," said Fire Chief Tracey Fox. "They are always willing to serve those in need without any praise or recognition. This selfless commitment is what makes them so special."
While this is a member-driven event with association members and firefighters contributing, they are also reaching out to family and friends. The seven families adopted need basic needs items such as clothing, hygiene products, and food. Monetary donations to purchase these items are also being accepted.
"We are so happy to begin this new partnership with this wonderful association," said Yvonne Rossman, Connection Center Coordinator. "This is an extremely hard and stressful time for many families, and donations of basic needs and food are very appreciated by everyone. No one organization can assist all needy families, but everyone giving a little bit will help us reach many families. Thank you to all the firefighters and administration for showing the true spirit of Christmas to these families in their hour of need."
The families will receive their gifts the week of Dec. 14th. Community members can donate as well by contacting Victoria Fire Department Administration at 361-485-3450. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.